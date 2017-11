RICHMONDVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man on sexual abuse charges following an investigation.

Police say Jose Bruno, 29, is accused of sexually abusing two children under the age of 10.

He was charged with first-degree sex abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

Bruno was arraigned and remanded to Schoharie County Jail on $20,000/$40,000 cash or bond.