Local humane society offers Black Friday pet adoption deal

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Black Friday is a great time to get a good deal, but can you really put a price on the unconditional love of a pet?

The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society offered discounts on adoptions on Friday.

Sarah and Mickey Visk returned from their honeymoon on Thursday night. Their first stop Friday morning was the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society.

“We saw Ezra online and we wanted to come in and see her, so it’s the first thing we did this morning, so we could make sure to see her and get the chance to adopt her,” Sarah said.

Ezra had been at the humane society for less than a week. When Sarah and Mickey met her, it was love at first sight.

“We always wanted to adopt,” Mickey said.

“And we think Mohawk does a great job,” Sarah added. “They train them well and definitely get them ready to go home, so it’s good to be able to support them.”

But Ezra had to pass one more test: meeting the Visks other dog, Gideon.

“I didn’t expect them to get along as well as they did, and I’m very excited,” Mickey said.

The Black Friday deal at MHHS was every adoption was 50 percent off the regular price.

“We had no idea,” Mickey said. “I mentioned it as a joke.”

“We didn’t know, so when we found out, that was even better,” Sarah said.

But can you really put a price on finding your new best friend? Dozens of cats and dogs are ready to go home to a loving family.

“I think it should at least drive people in to come see the dogs and cats that they offer here and the other animals that they have,” Sarah said.

Sarah and Mickey have to wait until Monday to take Ezra home, but they are excited to continue to grow their new family.

“The best feeling ever,” Sarah said.

“It’s going to be crazy and chaos but good chaos,” Mickey said.

More adoptable animals can be found on the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society’s website.