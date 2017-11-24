Harry Potter version of Pokemon Go is being created

By Published: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (NEWS10) – The creators of Pokemon Go are creating a new Harry Potter-themed game.

According to Niantic, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will use augmented reality to “reveal all the magic around us”.

Players will be able to explore neighborhoods and cities to discover mysterious artifacts, cast spells, and encounter legendary beasts and iconic characters.

Niantic hasn’t disclosed a release date but fans can sign up for updates.

Niantic is partnering with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, and WB Games San Francisco’s development team to bring the game to life.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s