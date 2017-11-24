Fitness critical after calorie infested Thanksgiving feast

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thanksgiving is a time for family, friends, football and feasting; but during the festivities, the average American will consume a hefty 3,000 calories on Thanksgiving for dinner alone.

Drinks, dessert and appetizers can bring the total calorie count to 4,500, according to the Calorie Control Council, an industry group.

Albany Strength is a gym that can provide some easy reminders on things everyone can do to help “get rid of the wobble, from all that gobble.”

Here are some tips to help your workout.

-Drink water

-Walk, jog, run: cardiovascular exercise is great for both the muscles and the heart; it’s low-impact and costs nothing.

-Weightless exercises: push-ups, lunges, body-squats, pull-ups, arm-circles; do them all until in burns like no tomorrow!

-Think to yourself, “time under tension” when you’re lifting let it “burn” for a while, that’s good; muscles are calories burning engines, use them to help burn off thanksgiving from home, your gym, or from your office.

The message for the day is “get moving.”