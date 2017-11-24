Crossgates Mall, still a traditional hub for Black Friday shopping

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crossgates mall doesn’t officially open until 7 a.m., but some of the biggies like Macy’s and JC Penney opened up at midnight.

Dicks Sporting Goods and Lord and Taylor will open at 5 a.m.

Then at 7 a.m., Zara opens, which is new to this mall as of September and the only Zara you’ll find in the Capital Region.

Forever 21 and H&M will also open their doors at 7 a.m.

The mall was technically open from 8 p.m. Thanksgiving night to 1 a.m. Black Friday, but many of these stores were closed, opting to wait until the turkey was digested and the dishes were clean.

We know clothing, TVs and toys are always at the top of the list.

Best Buy was closed last night and they don’t open until 9 a.m.

So it’s a gradual opening process at Crossgates, but that may be better to keep things under control.

JC Penney is offering deep discounts on shoes, kids ride on toys and they’ve got bath towels for just $5.

Macy’s has a list of items you can get for free after a mail-in rebate.

NEWS10 ABC will be following Black Friday throughout the morning; talking with shoppers, finding out where some of the best deals are and learning what the hottest holiday items are this year.