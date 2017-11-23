Thanksgiving foods you should never feed to your pets

(WCMH) — Pet owners beware! There are several foods you should not give to your animals this Thanksgiving.

Below is a break down of what you shouldn’t give to your pets.

So what can you give them? Scroll down to the end for a Turkey Day pet friendly menu.

NO: Turkey bones

Turkey bones can cause pets to choke and if they swallow them, the bones can puncture the stomach or intestines, which could possibly kill them. Instead, give pets pieces of COOKED turkey. Breast meat is best — and make sure you cut off all the bones.

NO: Turkey skin

Fatty foods like turkey skin are tough for dogs to digest. In some cases, their pancreas can become inflamed, resulting in pancreatitis. (Source: Prince William County Animal Shelter)

NO: Stuffing

A lot of stuffing includes scallions, garlic and onions, all three of which are toxic to animals and can cause anemia.

NO: Mushrooms

If your dog eats mushrooms, the dog may experience vomiting, seizures, a coma and possibly death. (Source: Prince William County Animal Shelter)

NO: Nutmeg

Pumpkin and sweet potatoes are good for your dog—but make sure they don’t contain nutmeg. It has mild hallucinogenic properties that, when ingested by your dog, can cause seizures, tremors and central nervous system problems. (Source: Prince William County Animal Shelter)

NO: Alcohol

Alcoholic beverages and food products containing alcohol can cause vomiting, diarrhea, decreased coordination, central nervous system depression, difficulty breathing, tremors, abnormal blood acidity, coma and even death. Under no circumstances should your pet be given any alcohol. (Source: ASPCA)

NO: Nuts

Nuts, including almonds, pecans, and walnuts, contain high amounts of oils and fats. The fats can cause vomiting and diarrhea, and potentially pancreatitis in pets. (Source: ASPCA)

NO: Dough

When a dog or cat ingests raw bread dough, the yeast continues to convert the sugars in the dough to carbon dioxide gas and alcohol. This can result in bloated drunken pets, which could become a life-threatening emergency, requiring hospitalization. (Source: ASPCA)

NO: Sage

It’s in countless Thanksgiving Day recipes, but it shouldn’t be in your dog’s bowl. Sage contains oils and resins that can upset your four-legged friend’s stomach and do a number on its central nervous system. (Source: Prince William County Animal Shelter)

NO: Chocolate

This may seem like a no-brainer for experienced pet owners. But you may want to remind guests not to give animals a taste of chocolate desserts. It’s toxic for them.

Safe to Eat Menu

Turkey Meat

Mashed Potatoes

Sweet Potatos

Green Beans

Cranberries

Pumpkin