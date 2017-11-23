Thanksgiving dinner held at Capital City Mission

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A hearty Thanksgiving feast here at the Capital City Rescue Mission.

They are giving out free meals to the homeless.

The day starts with a prayer service, a reminder of what today is all about.

They pass the mic around and each person gets to say what they are thankful for. There is a lot of prep that goes into today where volunteers are working nonstop in the kitchen.

They are serving 2,500 meals.

Pastor Perry Jones says that is the most he’s ever seen in his 35 years with Capital City Rescue Mission.

“There’s a lot of homeless people in the city and there’s a lot of people coming here today. I’m happy to have them. I can’t imagine if we weren’t here and they had nowhere to go. So we’re just thankful to serve and we’re just hoping for a whole big day! This is like going to grandmas house. We want you here. We want to love on ya.”

After lunch, they will turn the chapel into a cafe so people can relax and hang out.

They also have a medical clinic offering free flu shots for people.

It’s a busy day and as pastor Jones said a lot to be thankful for.