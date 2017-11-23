Safest way to pack up Thanksgiving leftovers

(NEWS10) – Prepping the meal is one thing, but often overlooked, is how to properly clean it up and pack the leftovers away.

While it’s common to throw some foil over a plate of food and throw it into the fridge, this lets air get in the food and allow bacteria to grow.

Plus, certain foods need certain treatment.

Dairy, meat or poultry products tend to have bacteria built up on them fater than other foods.

Experts say you shouldn’t wait more than two hours to pack up the left over drumsticks and it’s a bad idea to just throw the whole bird in.

