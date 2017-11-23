NYS Fair offering discounted ride, admission tickets for Cyber Monday

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It may seem like the New York State Fair just ended, but already organizers are getting ready for next year.

On Cyber Monday (Nov. 27), the Fair will have an online-only sale for weekday ride-all-day wristbands and admission tickets.

The ride-all-day wristbands that usually sell for $20 before the Fair– and $25 during the Fair– will now be offered for $12.50.

Only 5,000 of these wristbands will be available. There is a limit of four wristbands per purchase.

Admission tickets will be on sale for $3.

You can buy the wristbands and discounted admission tickets here.