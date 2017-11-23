Local man arrested twice in the same day for shoplifting

BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man they say was caught shoplifting twice in the same day.

Joseph Cooper, 30, is accused of stealing beef jerky and a Starbucks drink valued at more than $10 from the Market 32 in Brunswick. Police say a short time after being released, Cooper stole eight packs of BIC lighters valued at $37 from Walmart in Brunswick.

Cooper was accused of also having a small amount cocaine in his possession following his arrest at the Market 32 store.

He was charged with petit larceny and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Cooper was remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail in lieu of $1,000 bail. He is due back in court at a later date.