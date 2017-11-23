How different alcoholic drinks can change your mood

(NEWS10) – Planning on crafting cocktails for your holiday parties? Get this, your alcoholic drink of choice may have the power to steer your mood.

The Global Drug Survey gathered responses from nearly 30,000 people in 21 countries finding about half of those who drink red wine and beer say it makes them feel relaxed and mellow.

Hard liquor apparently causes the wildest mood swings with nearly 60 percent saying they feel energized or confident after a drink. These people were also more likely to feel aggressive or ill.