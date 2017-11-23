Holiday shoppers get a head start on Thanksgiving

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Holiday shoppers are getting a jump start on Black Friday as the shopping rush got underway on Thanksgiving.

On your mark, get set, shop!

Black Friday isn’t for the faint of heart. You’ve got to have a plan. When push comes to shove, you need to stay focused. Sometimes you have to know your role, and even if you get pinned between four carts, you can’t lose your cool.

Fill your cart, get what you need, and if you can, get out.

The holiday shopping season is officially here.

“This is just the beginning.”

