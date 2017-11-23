Fake Craigslist ad turns into an opportunity to give back

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (CNN) – An Iowa man turned a prank into an opportunity to help his community.

Austin Hermsen says someone put his phone number on a fake Craigslist ad. The ad promised he would give away 30 turkeys to families who called.

After calls started rolling in, Hermsen says it broke his heart to hear how many people actually needed a turkey.

So he and his friends rallied together and raised more than $1,300. They used the funds to buy full Thanksgiving meals for 80 needy families.

They now plan on making Operation Give Birds a yearly tradition.

Hermsen says he now knows who created the fake Craigslist ad and that person has since donated a turkey to help with the cause.