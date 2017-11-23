Equinox Thanksgiving to feed up to 10,000

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For the past three days, volunteers have spent countless hours in and out of the kitchen to prepare for the annual Equinox Thanksgiving dinner.

Hundreds of volunteers have prepared the food and throughout the morning volunteer delivery drivers will be getting in line to take meals to people that may not have any other way of getting a Thanksgiving meal.

Volunteers cut slices of turkey, bagged rolls of bread, and put cranberry sauce into containers that equal up to 10,000 meals that will be delivered.

Inside every boxed meal contains a homemade card, which acts as a special reminder of what Thanksgiving is all about.