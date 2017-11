TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Nearly 7,000 turkey trotters showed up in Troy Thursday morning for the 70th edition of the Thanksgiving Day race.

It’s one of the Capital Region’s oldest and most popular Thanksgiving events.

It’s all for a good cause as registration fees and donations go to the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York and Joseph’s House and Shelter Mission.

More than $9,000 have been raised so far.

See the race results.