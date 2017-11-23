11/23 Pet Connection: Rosalina

Rosalina is a DSH 1-year-old spayed female.

She is litter box trained, but you must have an uncovered litter box for her. She is good with kids and other cats. Rosalina has never lived with dogs before.

She is an absolute love bug. She is very affectionate and loves to be around people. Once she starts purring, she doesn’t stop.

She would be a perfect cat to snuggle with on a cold winter day.

She just LOVES to hangout with you….rub those ears and hear her purr !!!

Saratoga County Animal Shelter (518) 885-4113