11/23 NEWS10 ABC sports

Saratoga County Animal Shelter (518) 885-4113
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York officials are asking state residents to think locally when choosing a Christmas tree. State agricultural offici…
Sponsored by:
Advertisement
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.