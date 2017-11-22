VT school district appears ready to approve policy on condoms

BARRE, Vt. (AP) – A Vermont school committee appears poised to adopt a policy that would make condoms available to sexually active students.

A year after state officials recommended Vermont school districts implement comprehensive sex education and condom distribution, a policy committee in Barre is nearly ready to propose both. The Times Argus reports Superintendent John Pandolfo said at a Monday night meeting that it was past time to have debates over implementation.

In Barre, the School Health Advisory Council has pressed the issue and Pandolfo says he has yet to encounter any real resistance.

The committee says it is aiming to roll out an approved policy next fall.