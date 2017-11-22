Volunteers preparing for the Equinox Thanksgiving dinner

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thanksgiving is a time to spend with family and loved ones but for those who might not have anywhere to go there’s another option.

The Equinox Dinner is one of the biggest events in the Capital Region but it takes a lot of work to put it all together.

Volunteers are preparing this space for the big Equinox Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday. They are setting up tables, getting dishes ready, and of course preparing the food.

“Tomorrow is our big day. Tomorrow is when we get all the food in get it hot and bring it into the dining room.”

Some like Norman Shapiro who volunteers year after year. He’s been helping out since he closed down a deli he ran more than three decades ago.

“When I gave up the deli Thanksgivings were open so I said, gee whiz, I think I’d like to give back a little bit.”

Then there are people like Gary Smith who are here for the first year.

“I really didn’t have anywhere to go this year so I figured I’d just come down here and do some volunteering.”

He says it’s important for him to give back to the community.

“It makes me feel good because I come from a large poor family and there’s a lot of times we didn’t have anything to eat so I understand what these guys are going through.”

Growing up in a family with 12 kids and a 19 year age range sometimes it was hard to make ends meet.

“It makes me think back to my past, where I came from.”

Then there’s Stacey McIlduff who makes sure everything comes together perfectly. She says it’s always a special group of people who come to volunteer.

“It feels like they’re family. They’re very often strangers, people I’ve never met before. Some people come back year after year.”

Even more extraordinary feeling is when the dinner is served on Thursday.

“It feels like probably what the first Thanksgiving felt like. People from all different walks of life together.”

She says anyone and everyone is welcome from people who don’t feel like cooking or those who have nowhere else to go.

Although it might not look like a whole lot right now, on Thursday, the entire room will be filled with people enjoying their Thanksgiving meal.