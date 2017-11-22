Vigil held for mother, daughter killed in Corinth house fire

CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local community continues to grieve after a fire claimed the life of a mother and her teenage daughter.

A vigil was held Wednesday night in their honor. It was a quiet, somber night on Main Street. Candles were lit, hugs were shared, and those in attendance reflected on the two lives lost.

Two days ago, the scene was something completely different. A house fire claimed the lives of 39-year-old Tonya Slimmer and her 15-year-old daughter, Briaunna.

“It’s horrible,” Robin Schumacher said. “I can’t even imagine.”

Schumacher didn’t know Tonya or Briaunna, but in a town like Corinth, that doesn’t matter.

“I don’t have to know the family to step up; I don’t have to,” she said. “They’re family because they’re here.”

Tonya’s husband and their eight other children survived the fire. But the loss of the mother and daughter has left a hole in the community.

“She would always be smiling and laughing,” Alexia Parker recalled.

Parker had class with Briaunna. She was devastated to hear the news and took the next day off from school.

“It just really hurt me,” she said. “I didn’t think it would hurt that bad but it did.”

Parker’s mom, Corina, knew the family well. She said their loss is nothing short of tragic.

“Just to see the heartbreak on people’s faces – it’s horrible,” she said.

She said the vigil was the first step toward healing.

“It’s heartbreaking but heartwarming at the same time,” she said.

“It could happen to you or I. Everything could be gone in a heartbeat,” Schumacher said.

Funeral services are set to take place later in the week.