ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — We’re celebrating Thanksgiving here at News10 ABC and sharing some of our favorite recipes in our annual Trimmings On 10 celebration. Try out some of these delicious Thanksgiving favorites from the NEWS10 ABC staff and share your own using the hashtag #TrimmingsOn10!

Ryan’s Cocktail Meatballs

INGREDIENTS:

2 lb. Meatloaf mix (beef, pork, veal)

1 Pkg. (6 oz.) STOVE TOP Stuffing Mix for Chicken

1 Cup water

2 Eggs

1 Jar (12 oz.) grape jelly

1 Bottle (12 oz.) HEINZ Chili Sauce

DIRECTIONS:

Heat oven to 400ºF.

Mix meat, stuffing mix, water, and eggs until blended. Shape into 50 (1-1/2-inch) meatballs; place in 2 foil-lined 15x10x1-inch pans sprayed with cooking spray.

Bake 16 min. or until done (160ºF).

Bring jelly and chili sauce to boil in large saucepan over medium heat, stirring occasionally.

Add meatballs to sauce; stir to evenly coat.

Nicol’s Twice Baked Potatoes

INGREDIENTS:

4-5 Potatoes

8 oz Sour cream

1/2 Stick butter

1/4 Cup milk

1 Small onion diced

Salt

Pepper

Parsley

Mozzarella cheese

DIRECTIONS:

Bake potatoes, then slice and hollow out the shell. Mix potato and all other ingredients in food processor. Add mixture to potato skins and top with mozzarella. Bake @350 for about 20 minutes.

You can also add other toppings like cheddar, bacon, broccoli for a twist!

Samantha’s “Grandma’s Stuffing”

This ain’t your average stuffing! It’s an old Sicilian recipe.

INGREDIENTS

1 Box of Acini de Pepe (or Tubettini if you can find it!)

1 Full bottle of McCormick Cinnamon Sugar

Butter (1 stick)

Liver, gizzards, etc. chopped up and mixed in (if you’re feeling adventurous)

DIRECTIONS

Cook the macaroni (al dente), throw it in the strainer, then dump it onto a skillet (with a cover). Melt the butter, throw in the cinnamon sugar, and let it cook on warm for about an hour, stirring every so often.

AND it’s even better when it’s cooked INSIDE the Turkey all day

Sam says her grandmother never wrote anything down. If you wanted to learn to cook her recipes, you had to watch her in action. Therefore, feel free to taste as you go and make adjustments as necessary! That’s how Sam’s grandmother did it.

Christina’s Green Bean Casserole

INGREDIENTS:

2 Cans of french style Del Monte Green Beans

1 Can of Campbells Cream of Mushroom Soup

Splash of milk

Dab of Worcestershire sauce

French’s Crispy Fried Onions

Salt and pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS:

Stir the soup, splash of milk (enough to cover bottom of the cream of mushroom soup can) dab of Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper to taste (a few good shakes of each) and green beans with 2/3 cup onions in a 1 1/2-quart casserole.

Bake at 350°F. for 25 minutes or until the casserole is hot and bubbling. Stir the mixture. Sprinkle with the remaining onions. Bake for 5 more minutes or until the onions on top are golden brown.

Christina’s Whole Berry Cranberry Sauce

INGREDIENTS:

1 Cup water

1 Cup sugar

1 12 oz Pkg of Ocean Spray Cranberries

DIRECTIONS:

Bring water and sugar to a boil in a medium saucepan

Add cranberries and return to a boil

Reduce heat and boil gently for 10 minutes stirring occasionally until all cranberries are popped

Put in a bowl, cover and refrigerate until served

Enedina’s Chorizo Stuffing

INGREDIENTS:

1 Pound fresh Mexican chorizo

1 Medium white onion, finely chopped

1 Medium carrot, finely chopped

1 Celery stalk, finely chopped

3 Garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 Cups stuffing bread

1/4 Cup chopped fresh cilantro, plus more for garnish (optional)

1/2 Cup chicken stock (low-sodium store-bought is fine)

1 Tablespoon unsalted butter

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

Heat a large skillet over medium heat and cook the chorizo, breaking it up with a spoon and stirring occasionally as it cooks, until it begins to brown, about 5 minutes.

Add the onion, carrot, celery and garlic to the chorizo and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables have browned, about 10 minutes.

Add the crumbled stuffing and cilantro and gradually pour in enough of the stock so the stuffing is not too dry but at the same time not too wet. Stir gently and well.

Butter a small casserole dish. Spread the stuffing in an even layer.

Bake until it’s heated through and lightly browned on top, about 20 minutes.

Greg’s Mashed Potatoes

Serves 8 to 10

INGREDIENTS:

5 Pounds Yukon Gold or Russet potatoes, well-scrubbed

2 Sticks (8 ounces) unsalted butter

2 Cups half-and-half

3 Tablespoons kosher salt, divided

Finely chopped fresh chives (optional)

Freshly ground black pepper (optional)

Additional pat of butter (optional)

EQUIPMENT:

Large pot

Colander

Food mill, ricer, or potato masher

Two smaller pans for heating butter and half-and-half

Spatula or wooden spoon

DIRECTIONS:

Boil the potatoes.Place the potatoes in a large pot and add cold water to cover then by about 1 inch. Stir in 2 tablespoons of salt. Cover and bring to a gentle boil over medium-high heat. Uncover and reduce the heat as needed to maintain a gentle simmer. Test for doneness at 30 minutes. A sharp knife should easily go through the potato. Larger potatoes may take longer, up to 45 or 50 minutes total. Heat the butter and half-and-half and add salt.About 20 minutes into the potato cooking time, melt the butter over low heat in a small saucepan. Heat the half-and half and remaining 1 tablespoon salt over low heat in another small saucepan. Keep both warm. Drain the potatoes.When the potatoes are ready, drain them in a colander. Turn off the heat on the butter and half-and-half. Mash the potatoes.If using a potato masher or ricer, peel the potatoes — you can pick each one up with a pot holder and peel with a paring knife. If using a food mill, don’t peel the potatoes. In either case, the mash, rice, or process the potatoes back into the pot they were cooked in. This will cut down on extra dishes and help the potatoes stay warm from the pot’s residual heat. Add the dairy.Add the hot butter to the potatoes, gently stirring with a wooden spoon or spatula to incorporate. When all the butter is absorbed, add the hot half-and-half. It will seem soupy at first, but the potatoes will gradually absorb the liquid and turn into a creamy mixture. Taste, garnish, and serve.Taste your potatoes and add more salt as needed. This is also a good time to add pepper if using. Spoon into your serving dish and top with optional garnishes, such as a pat of butter or some chopped chives.

Kevin’s Great-Grandmother’s Holiday Dinner Rolls

INGREDIENTS:

3/4 Cup milk

1/4 Cup sugar

1 tsp. Salt

3 Tbsp Shortening Or margarine

3 Cups flour

1 Egg

1 Pkg yeast

4 Tbsp butter (and more to brush on)

4 Tbsp finely chopped nuts

DIRECTIONS:

Heat milk over medium in saucepan till little bubbles form around the outside of the pan. Add sugar, salt and shortening. Heat and stir to combine. Remove from heat and allow to cool till lukewarm.

Transfer to mixing bowl. Add 1 1/2 cups flour, combine. Lightly beat in 1 egg. Add 1 pkg of yeast (follow directions on yeast pkg to activate prior to adding). Add 1 1/2 -2 cups of flour until reaches right consistency for rolling.

Store overnight, covered, in refrigerator (if short on time can skip this).

Divide dough in half. Roll out dough relatively thin in rectangle shape. Brush dough with melted butter and spread 1/4 cup of chopped nuts on EACH roll. Roll up the dough and slice into 1 inch pieces.

Pour 4 Tbsp butter into baking dish. Evenly sprinkle with 4 Tbsp brown sugar. Arrange sliced rolls in baking dish.

Cover, let sit for 3 hours (this is NOT optional).

Bake at 400 degrees for 15-20 minutes, checking to make sure butter/sugar mix doesn’t burn. Remove and let cool till you can handle the rolls. Flip the rolls over and spread excess topping in pan on top. Serve and enjoy!

Christina’s Pumpkin Custard Pie

INGREDIENTS:

12 oz Can of evaporated whole milk

3 Eggs

1 Cup of pumpkin filling

1/4 Teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 Tsp cloves

1/4 Tsp nutmeg

1/2 Cup sugar

3 Tablespoons of honey

1/2 Stick of butter

2/3 Cup ofBisquickk

DIRECTIONS:

Put all in a blender – 5 min maximum

Pour into 2 pie plates after spraying Pam on bottom. (makes 2!)

40 minutes at 350 degrees.

Let cool! Keep refrigerated and then serve with whipped cream or cool whip.