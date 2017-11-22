Police warn people not to eat spoiled, trash-picked turkeys

Published:
This Oct. 14, 2016, photo shows some of the food from a Thanksgiving dinner from Martha & Marley Spoon in New York. (AP Photo/Bree Fowler)

FALMOUTH, Maine (AP) – A Maine police department is warning residents to steer clear of black market Butterballs.

The police department in Falmouth reports a Hannaford supermarket had to discard frozen turkeys that thawed out because of a mechanical failure. Police say the problem is that someone collected them from a trash bin with the idea of redistributing them.

Police say people should beware of the black market turkeys because they’re dangerous to consume. They urge any consumers who came across them to put them in the trash where they belong.

