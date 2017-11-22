Police: Schenectady teen arrested for stabbing woman in the back

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady teen has been arrested after police say he stabbed a woman on Park Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Schenectady police were dispatched to the area of 933 Park Ave around 3:02 p.m. Tuesday where they found a 21-year-old woman who had been stabbed in the back.

The victim was treated on scene by medics and transported to the Albany Medical Center.

Later Tuesday, around 10:06 p.m., Schenectady Police officers spotted the man they say was responsible for the stabbing, 17-year-old Earl Emmanuel, on Crane Street. Officers took Emmanuel into custody without incident.

Emmanuel has been charged with 1-st degree felony assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and petit larceny. He is being held in Schenectady City lock-up awaiting arraignment.