JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department arrested a woman on animal cruelty charges on Wednesday.

Police say Danielle Wood, 35, neglected and kept a kitten she was caring for in unsanitary and unhealthy conditions that resulted in the animal’s death.

The kitten was located in a litter box inside a kennel.

Wood was charged with overdriving, torturing, and injuring animals and failure to provide sustenance.

She is due in court in December.