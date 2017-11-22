One injured in serious Fort Ann crash

By Published:

FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are releasing new details in a head-on crash in Fort Ann.

The crash happened after 2 p.m.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Emma McCloskey, 21, was on Route 4 near Flat Rock Road when she veered into oncoming traffic and slammed into a tractor trailer.

Another car following McCloskey wasn’t able to avoid the crash.

McCloskey was flown to Albany Medical Center with serious leg injuries. The other two drivers were not hurt.

Police are now investigating the cause of the crash.

