NY AG investigating ‘massive scheme’ to influence FCC comments on net neutrality

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Attorney General’s Office says it’s investigating public comments regarding net neutrality on the Federal Communications Commission’s website.

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says his office has investigated a massive scheme to corrupt the FCC’s comment process on net neutrality by impersonating 100,000s of Americans.

In an open letter, Schneiderman says the FCC has been unwilling to provide information that is critical to the investigation.

On Tuesday, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai announced that the agency will be voting on a measure to repeal net neutrality regulations passed during the Obama Administration.

Net neutrality is the idea that prohibits internet service providers from throttling or blocking any content, applications or websites you want to use.