Local community helping after fatal fire in Corinth

CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A North Country community wrapping its arms around the surviving family members of a devastating house fire.

“In this town when you hear the fire truck or the ambulance it could be someone you know.”

And on a Monday morning, it was.

The house fire on Main Street claimed the lives of two well-loved Corinth residents, 39-year-old Tonya Slimmer and her 15-year-old daughter Briaunna.

The survivors include Tonya’s husband and their eight other children.

Pastor Bonnie Bates of the Corinth First United Methodist Church says it didn’t take long for the community to come to the family’s aid with donations of clothing and other essential items.

“This humbles us. That people are giving us donations and money and trusting that we will be good stewards of this. So it’s very overwhelming.”

We saw several deliveries brought to the church basement.

Gavin Colegrove and Logan Ladd are friends with one of the Slimmer’s sons.

“We bought Walmart gift cards and there’s $20 on each,” Ladd said.

“They were at school when it happened. So they didn’t even know,” Colegrove said.

“Yeah, I feel bad for them,” Ladd said.

In the kitchen, there were more donations.

Residents and several of the town’s restaurants donated a kitchen full of food for the family.

In the fridge, there was enough for two or three Thanksgiving dinners. Pastor Bonnie says the displaced family expects to be in a new home by the holiday.

Pastor Bonnie says Tonya was known for her acts of charity a service will be held on Saturday at the church where she’s expecting all seats will be filled.

NEWS10 ABC has been told that there’s a candlelight vigil planned for Wednesday night at 6 p.m. across the street from where the fire happened.