Governor Cuomo launches statewide holiday toy, coat, and school supply drive

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday announced a statewide holiday drive to benefit families in need across the state.

New Yorkers are asked to donate new, unwrapped toys, coats, and school supplies to assist community-based organizations during the holiday season.

“New Yorkers are tough, but they are also kind and willing to step up to help those in need,” Governor Cuomo said. “This holiday season I encourage all New Yorkers to continue this great tradition and share some of the joy of this season with the less fortunate among us.”

Drop-off locations will be collecting donations from Monday, November 27 through Friday, December 15.

The drop-off locations are as follows:

Alfred E. Smith Building, 80 South Swan St., Albany

New York State Capitol, Washington Avenue, Albany

Empire State Plaza Main Concourse, Empire State Plaza, Albany

Corning Tower, Empire State Plaza, Albany

Agency Buildings 1,2,3,4 – Empire State Plaza, Albany

Legislative Office Building Empire State Plaza, Albany

Robert Abrams Building for Law and Justice Empire State Plaza, Albany

Swan Street Building, Core 2 and Core 3, Empire State Plaza, Albany

Harriman Campus Buildings 5, 6, 7, 7A, 8, 12 Harriman Campus, 1220 Washington Ave., Albany

Ten Eyck Building, 40 North Pearl St., Albany

50 Wolf Road, Albany

625 Broadway, Albany

Hampton Plaza, 38-40 State St., Albany

44 Holland Ave., Albany

328 State St., Schenectady

Senator John J. Hughes State Office Building, 333 E. Washington St., Syracuse

Dulles State Office Building, 317 Washington St., Watertown

Utica State Office Building, 207 Genesee St., Utica

Eleanor Roosevelt State Office Building, 4 Burnett Blvd., Poughkeepsie

Henderson-Smith State Office Building, 107 Broadway, Hornell

Binghamton State Office Building, 44 Hawley St., Binghamton

NYS State Police, 1155 Scottsville Rd. Rochester

Homer Folks Facility, 28 Hill Street Oneonta

Senator Walter J. Mahoney State Office Building, 65 Court St., Buffalo

Perry B. Duryea State Office Building, 250 Veterans Memorial Highway, Hauppauge

Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. State Office Building, 163 West 125th St., New York City

Shirley A. Chisholm State Office Building, 55 Hanson Place, Brooklyn