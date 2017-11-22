Governor Cuomo launches statewide holiday toy, coat, and school supply drive

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday announced a statewide holiday drive to benefit families in need across the state.
New Yorkers are asked to donate new, unwrapped toys, coats, and school supplies to assist community-based organizations during the holiday season.
“New Yorkers are tough, but they are also kind and willing to step up to help those in need,” Governor Cuomo said. “This holiday season I encourage all New Yorkers to continue this great tradition and share some of the joy of this season with the less fortunate among us.”
Drop-off locations will be collecting donations from Monday, November 27 through Friday, December 15.
The drop-off locations are as follows:
- Alfred E. Smith Building, 80 South Swan St., Albany
- New York State Capitol, Washington Avenue, Albany
- Empire State Plaza Main Concourse, Empire State Plaza, Albany
- Corning Tower, Empire State Plaza, Albany
- Agency Buildings 1,2,3,4 – Empire State Plaza, Albany
- Legislative Office Building Empire State Plaza, Albany
- Robert Abrams Building for Law and Justice Empire State Plaza, Albany
- Swan Street Building, Core 2 and Core 3, Empire State Plaza, Albany
- Harriman Campus Buildings 5, 6, 7, 7A, 8, 12 Harriman Campus, 1220 Washington Ave., Albany
- Ten Eyck Building, 40 North Pearl St., Albany
- 50 Wolf Road, Albany
- 625 Broadway, Albany
- Hampton Plaza, 38-40 State St., Albany
- 44 Holland Ave., Albany
- 328 State St., Schenectady
- Senator John J. Hughes State Office Building, 333 E. Washington St., Syracuse
- Dulles State Office Building, 317 Washington St., Watertown
- Utica State Office Building, 207 Genesee St., Utica
- Eleanor Roosevelt State Office Building, 4 Burnett Blvd., Poughkeepsie
- Henderson-Smith State Office Building, 107 Broadway, Hornell
- Binghamton State Office Building, 44 Hawley St., Binghamton
- NYS State Police, 1155 Scottsville Rd. Rochester
- Homer Folks Facility, 28 Hill Street Oneonta
- Senator Walter J. Mahoney State Office Building, 65 Court St., Buffalo
- Perry B. Duryea State Office Building, 250 Veterans Memorial Highway, Hauppauge
- Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. State Office Building, 163 West 125th St., New York City
- Shirley A. Chisholm State Office Building, 55 Hanson Place, Brooklyn