ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County has issued a Code Blue Winter Alert on Wednesday.

The county issues alert when temperatures dip below freezing with or withouthe windchill. It gives people in need a place to keep warm at night.

In Albany County, the homeless can go to the Rescue Mission on Pearl Street, Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless on South Swan, or the Council of Churches Overflow Center on State Street.