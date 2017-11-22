Capital Region companies join together to hand out 1,000 free turkeys

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Happening Wednesday, three local businesses are teaming up to make sure hundreds of families here in Capital Region can enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving feast.

For the fourth year in a row, Valente Gravel, Capital District OTB and Kenworth Trucking are handing out 1,000 turkeys to those in need.

People lined up Wednesday morning in the parking lot outside Capital OTB top get their hands on a free turkey.

Some say the turkey giveaway helps put their mind at ease and lets them spend their money on other trimmings.

Representatives from the program say that after today, the giveaway will have provided 3,600 turkeys over the last four years.

The giveaway will begin at 11 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis at 711 Central Avenue in Albany. One turkey per family.