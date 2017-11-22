11/22 Pet Connection: Opie

Opie – male, 6 months old, DSH, black tiger with lots of white

Opie was found all by himself in the woods when he was 3 weeks old. He was bottle-fed for a week and he really bonded with his foster parents.

He is the sweetest boy, and he loves to cuddle with people and other felines. He likes laps and lounging on sunny windowsills.

He is very playful and likes to drape himself around the neck of his foster mom while she works on the computer.

Opie is awesome and will make a wonderful addition to any home.

Kitten Angels 518-573-9906