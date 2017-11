TAMPA BAY, Fla. (NEWS10) – A radio station is giving away a baby if you win this contest.

B 103.9 and IVFMD in Naples teamed up to give a lucky couple the opportunity of in vitro fertilization.

All you have to do is upload a four minute video of why you think you would be the best mom and number one dad.

You have until November 24 at 11:59 p.m. to enter. The winner will be announced on December 11.

The radio station says only certain Florida residents are eligible to enter.

