Reminding riders to register snowmobiles for winter season

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Snowmobilers are reminded to register their snowmobile.

Snowmobile registration must be renewed each year. Renewal can be done on the DMV’s website, by mail or in person.

Last year, more than 100,000 vehicles were registered statewide.

Members of a New York State Snowmobile Association (NYSSA) Snowmobile Club can receive a voucher that includes an ID number which can be used to reduce your registration fee.

If you are registering your snowmobile for the first time, here is what you need to bring to a DMV office:

a completed Snowmobile Registration Application(MV-82SN)

proof of identity and age. See DMV form ID-82 Proofs of Identification. You must be at least 16 years old to register a snowmobile in New York.

proof of ownership and bill of sale: non-residents can use photocopies of proof of ownership and aren’t required to pay the NYS sales tax if the snowmobile is registered in another state

proof of identity and age

cash, check or credit card for the $100 registration fee and sales tax, or proof of sales tax payment or exemption. If you have a current, valid NYSSA voucher, and bring the voucher to the office, the fee for your registration is $45.00.

You can learn more about registering a snowmobile in New York State on the DMV’s website.