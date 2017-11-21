Putting up Christmas decorations early makes you feel happier

(NEWS10) – Putting your Christmas decorations up early may not be such a crazy idea after all.

Psychoanalyst Steve McKeown, the founder of MindFixers and the owner of McKeown Clinic, told Unilad that people who put up their Christmas decorations are happier than those who wait or don’t put up any decorations at all.

“In a world full of stress and anxiety people like to associate with things that make them happy and Christmas decorations evoke those strong feelings of the childhood,” McKeown said. “Decorations are simply an anchor or pathway to those old childhood magical emotions of excitement. So putting up those Christmas decorations early extend the excitement!”

Researchers also say that putting up holiday decorations are a way to communicate your accessibility to your neighbors. You’re also viewed as being more friendly and indicates that you’re part of the community.