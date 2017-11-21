Protestors stand in support of Gloversville mayoral candidate who lost following counting error

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The saga continues in Gloversville after a heated race for mayor.

Just when we thought the race was over, on Monday, the Fulton County Board of Elections said that some votes were reported incorrectly, and as a result, the wrong candidate was declared victorious.

Two weeks after a downright dirty race, we are now learning about this counting error in election results. Officials say two wards had been counted wrong and Dayton King was actually reelected mayor.

The Mayor of Gloversville Dayton King and other city officials refused to speak to NEWS10 ABC about the error.

He posted this a Facebook after learning the news.

“There was a recount. I am still the mayor of the city of Gloversville. After the recount, I won by 28 votes, so out of 3,004 votes, I received 1,516 and Mr. Rowback received 1,488.”

The error is surprising for Bill Rowback, the challenger who was declared the victor weeks ago.

“I couldn’t believe it happened,” Rowback said. “I’m upset, but the board of elections says I lost by 28.”

Protestors outside City Gall stood in support of Rowback on Tuesday.

“What’s going on here? Something is going on,” Kevin Bradt, a protestor, said.

“This did not happen anywhere else. It all went smoothly everywhere else, and all of a sudden, in Gloversville, this happens? No. It was fixed,” Frank Samrov, another protestor, said.

The board of elections refused to speak on camera but explained that their people at the polls misread the tape and called in the wrong numbers in the Third and Fifth wards. They say it was “nothing more than human error.”

“I’m not holding the people that miscounted or transposed numbers or things like that,” Rowback said. “Everybody’s got a job to do and I hope the board of elections over the next couple years can fix the problem they have.”

The board of elections says that they realized this mistake during the certification process.

To make sure this never happens again, they say they are working on changing their method for counting votes.