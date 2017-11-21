Prostitution ring busted at a senior living facility

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Two local men are behind bars after police say they were involved in a prostitution ring that was run out of a senior living facility.

Police arrested 45-year-old Randy Lambach and 65-year-old Joseph Van Wert.

Pittsfield Police say Lambach recruited drug-addicted women for sex, photographed them and listed them on social media sites.

The women were paid with heroin, cocaine and prescription drugs.

Police say the operation was run out of Van Wert’s residence at the senior facility.

