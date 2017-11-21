New fentanyl public awareness campaign launched in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new campaign has been launched to combat the fentanyl crisis impacting many communities across New York.

The campaign consists of ads and information cards warning New Yorkers about the dangers of fentanyl, safety tips on prevention, and offers guidance on how to safely respond to a fentanyl overdose.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says by shedding light on the dangers posed by this dangerous and addictive drug, it will help save lives and create a stronger and healthier New York for all.