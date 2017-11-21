Local 5th grader wants Letters to Santa to help give back to Make-A-Wish

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One local 5th grader is doing his part to give back to an organization that helped him as a baby.

To help out, all you have to do is write a simple letter to Santa.

One Hoosick Falls student is asking for your help writing letters to Santa and it’s all for a good cause.

When your kids are writing their letters to Santa this year, instead of sending them to the North Pole, send them to Luke Hoag instead.

“Make-A-Wish did a lot for me and I want to give back to Make-A-Wish.”

When Luke was a baby he was diagnosed with a brain tumor and when he was 3 Make-A-Wish sent him to Disney World.

“I was one of those kids that had one of those life-threatening issues.”

Now, he’s giving back through something called “Believe Day.”

For every letter he delivers to Macy’s on December 8th, the store will donate $2 to Make-A-Wish.

Last year, Luke brought 44,000 letters to Macy’s raising nearly $90,000.

“If I had a goal it would probably be like 50,000 letters.”

But he can’t do it alone.

Students, teachers, and faculty at the Hoosick Falls Central School District are making it their duty to write as many letters as possible.

“You can see the students are diligently writing letters to Santa.”

Luke’s 5th grade English Teacher Jenny O’Connor and some of her students wrote dozens of letters on Tuesday alone.

“Luke has a heart of gold. We love him here and he really is very special.”

O’Connor says Luke has challenged every student in the school to come back from Thanksgiving break with 10 more letters.

“We sent out letters to every student in the district hoping we can get those letters back.”

Saying every single letter makes a difference.

“We raise awareness a little bit every year that like does this.”

For Luke, it’s about helping other children have their wishes granted.

“I have a big smile on my face all the time that I’m doing this. And just seeing those kids have a smile on their face when they have that wish granted,” Hoag said. “It makes me really feel happy that I’m doing it for them.”

Luke is accepting letters just like this one until December 7 so make sure to send them in.

Hoosick Falls Central School

C/O Luke Hoag

P.O. Box 192

21187 NY 22

Hoosick Falls, NY 12090

More information is available at www.hoosickfallscsd.org or follow Hoosick Falls Central School on Facebook.