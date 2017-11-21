Fire takes place at Clifton Park apartment

By Published: Updated:

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crews responded to an apartment complex for a fire Tuesday night.

Multiple crews were called to Squire Park Apartments in Clifton Park. A fire was reported on the third floor around 9:10 p.m.

The chief said a woman had been cooking when her stove caught fire. Her apartment sustained fire damage.

The other apartments sustained smoke and water damage.

No one was injured in the fire; however, the 10 tenants of the building have been displaced. The Red Cross is stepping in to help, and the property manager said they are looking at other units they might have available.

 

