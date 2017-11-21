Fatal Corinth fire ruled accidental, home torn down

Related Coverage 2 killed, 3 injured in Corinth house fire

CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Investigators say they now know what sparked the flames at a fatal house fire in Corinth.

Chief Andrew Kelley says this fire was ruled accidental and says someone had been smoking in an upstairs bedroom.

Shortly after making that determination, they brought in the excavator to start tearing down what was left of the house.

“We’re just taking the rest of the debris to a landfill and get it off sight and clean up the area. We really don’t want to leave anything or a reminder of what happened here yesterday,” Chief Kelley said.

A house that was once a home to a tight-knit and loving family of 10 is now reduced to rubble.

The now, empty lot will forever mark the spot of where a beloved mother and her teenage daughter tragically lost their lives.

Firefighters say they were called to 418 Main Street in the village of Corinth around 10:45 a.m. Monday.

“The second floor was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters made entrance they heard a noise, of a baby crying.”

Firefighters say that’s what alerted them to an 18-month-old still in his crib and a 3-year-old out on the couch.

When firefighters tried to go upstairs to rescue their mother and sister, they were quickly pushed back by the intensity of the smoke and flames.

Tonya Slimmer, 39, and her 15-year-old daughter Briaunna were unable to escape.

“The only one who could have told us what happened would be them and they’re deceased.”

Corinth Central School District released a statement saying Briaunna was a sophomore at the high school and that she will be remembered as a polite, hard-working and respectful young lady. The school says she excelled in chorus and cross-country running.

The Red Cross is helping the eight children Tonya leaves behind as well as their father.

Officials say the community is coming together to help in any way they can.