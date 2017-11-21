Deadline to register for Troy Turkey Trot approaching

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There is still time to sign up for one of the Capital Region’s most popular Thanksgiving-related events.

You have until Wednesday to register for the 70th annual Troy Turkey Trot.

The city is expecting around 7,000 runners this year.

Participants can sign up race morning from 6:15 a.m. to 15 minutes before the start of each event.

Event start times are as follows: 10K (8:00 a.m.), Grade School Mile (9:30 a.m.), Turkey Walk (9:35 a.m.) and 5K (10:00 a.m.).

All participants are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to the Troy Atrium to donate to local food pantries. Items needed include:

Canned protein and entrees (tuna, chicken, beef stew, ravioli)

Canned spaghetti sauce

Canned soups and cereals

Canned fruit in juice

Canned 100% juice

Non-food items: Bathroom tissue and power towels

The following items will not be accepted for donation:

Home-canned food

Outdated food

Food without labels

Click here to sign up.