Deadline to register for Troy Turkey Trot approaching

By Published:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There is still time to sign up for one of the Capital Region’s most popular Thanksgiving-related events.

You have until Wednesday to register for the 70th annual Troy Turkey Trot.

The city is expecting around 7,000 runners this year.

Participants can sign up race morning from 6:15 a.m. to 15 minutes before the start of each event.

Event start times are as follows: 10K (8:00 a.m.), Grade School Mile (9:30 a.m.), Turkey Walk (9:35 a.m.) and 5K (10:00 a.m.).

All participants are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to the Troy Atrium to donate to local food pantries. Items needed include:

  • Canned protein and entrees (tuna, chicken, beef stew, ravioli)
  • Canned spaghetti sauce
  • Canned soups and cereals
  • Canned fruit in juice
  • Canned 100% juice
  • Non-food items: Bathroom tissue and power towels

The following items will not be accepted for donation:

  • Home-canned food
  • Outdated food
  • Food without labels

Click here to sign up.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s