Deadline to register for Troy Turkey Trot approaching

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There is still time to sign up for one of the Capital Region’s most popular Thanksgiving-related events.
You have until Wednesday to register for the 70th annual Troy Turkey Trot.
The city is expecting around 7,000 runners this year.
Participants can sign up race morning from 6:15 a.m. to 15 minutes before the start of each event.
Event start times are as follows: 10K (8:00 a.m.), Grade School Mile (9:30 a.m.), Turkey Walk (9:35 a.m.) and 5K (10:00 a.m.).
All participants are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to the Troy Atrium to donate to local food pantries. Items needed include:
- Canned protein and entrees (tuna, chicken, beef stew, ravioli)
- Canned spaghetti sauce
- Canned soups and cereals
- Canned fruit in juice
- Canned 100% juice
- Non-food items: Bathroom tissue and power towels
The following items will not be accepted for donation:
- Home-canned food
- Outdated food
- Food without labels