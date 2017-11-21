Controversial trash fee voted down in Troy

Related Coverage Controversial garbage fee proposed in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A controversial trash fee was shot down in the city of Troy.

The proposed trash fee would have cost Troy households $190 a year. The idea was it could help with the upcoming budget, but now it’s back to the drawing board.

Neighbors said they were fine with it.

“It’s trash, but it stinks,” Warren Doyle said.

When Doyle caught wind of what was being proposed, he couldn’t believe it.

“It’s just another cost of living on this street,” he said.

The Troy resident said the additional $16 per months adds up quickly.

“Count my pennies, so it’s tough,” he said.

His landlord, Tony Beahan, said the proposed fee would not only hurt him but his tenants as well.

“We had to raise their rent,” he said.

Beahan said the trash fee was his latest frustration with the city.

“They don’t care,” he said. “They don’t do anything for the small guy.”

At a meeting Tuesday night, Troy City Council listened to the proposal.

“We need to move the city ahead. We need to make sure we have all the resources to do so.”

After some tense moments, the proposal was ultimately shot down. A win for neighbors like Doyle and Beahan but also a question about what can be done to help with costs.

“That’s not the right answer. I don’t know what the right answer is, but there’s got to be a better way.”

Troy Mayor Patrick Madden released a statement after the proposal was voted down:

The City Council’s failure to advance important legislation associated with my administration’s balanced city budget proposal has left us with a $2.9 million deficit for 2018. I am calling upon the Council majority to immediately address this very serious issue without delay. My administration’s community-focused budget plan – which supports neighborhood growth, enhances capacity in key departments, confronts growing costs in signature municipal services, while remaining below the state tax cap – is a blueprint for moving our city forward in the right direction. We cannot kick the can down the road any further, and my balanced budget proposal is the best path toward securing a stronger future for our residents, families and businesses. The City Council must move swiftly to resolve this significant budget deficit – as outlined by the State Comptroller’s office – that now exists as a result of their failure to approve the city’s proposed Solid Waste Management program and recent budget review meeting where the Council majority presented no amendments. We will await the City Council’s charter-mandated amendments to the budget for presentation ahead of their final approval on November 28th. I strongly urge the Council to act quickly to resolve the $2.9 million deficit ahead of the budget deadline.

With the city facing a nearly $3 million deficit for 2018, Madden urged the city council to continue working to find an alternative solution. Final approval will take place on November 28.