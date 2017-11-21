Controversial garbage fee proposed in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A proposed trash fee in Troy could pass its first hurdle Tuesday night.

The $190 fee is a move to get the city back on financial track but on top of tax hikes, people in Troy want the fee taken out with the trash.

It could soon cost people in Troy an extra $16 a month for trash pick-up, a fee that comes on top of taxes they already pay.

“I immediately called it a hidden tax, a double tax, a quick revenue generator,” Troy City Council President Carmella Mantello said.

Mantello calls the $190 annual fee a “quick fix” for the proposed 2018 budget. After this year’s 14.5 percent tax hike, people in Troy are feeling the pinch.

“Negative, very negative, I mean I understand we have to have the service but to increase it by a large amount is not good,” John Martter, a Troy resident, said.

Solid waste accounts for more than $3 million of the city’s budget and Spokesman John Salka for Mayor Patrick Madden says landfills are reaching capacity.

“The proposal currently under consideration reflects various recommendations from resident-led working groups and includes elements of solid waste management programs utilized by similar sized communities,” Salka said in a statement.

Mantello says the city should take a closer look at communities that have a pay-as-you-throw policy meaning the more trash you generate, the more you pay.

She says it would encourage people to generate less waste and incentivize recycling. She says another possible pitfall of the proposed fee is that it’s per residential unit. So if only one family is living in a two-family home, they could be charged double.

It’s up to the chairman to decide if the meeting will be opened up to public comment Tuesday night. If so, you can expect a lively discussion and possibly some trash talk.