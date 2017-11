ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany police made an arrest in a murder investigation.

The victim was 27-year-old Christopher Hardy, the biological brother of Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan’s adopted son.

Taron Robinson, 30, was charged with the shooting. He was arraigned for Murder in the Second Degree and a parole violation.

Hardy was shot while sitting in his car in the area of First Street and Quail Street in April.