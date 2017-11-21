3-year-old with cystic fibrosis going to Florida theme parks

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 3-year-old from Rensselaer found out she is going on the vacation of a lifetime with her family.
Drea Harmon was diagnosed when she was only 2-weeks-old and will visit all of the theme parks in Orlando, Florida.
The trip is courtesy of Baking 4 Memories, a non-profit organization that sells chocolate chip cookies each holiday season to make trips like this possible.
Drea traveled from the Rennselaer Fire Station in a caravan of first response vehicles to her grandma’s house where she received the news.