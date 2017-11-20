Woman claims she was sexually assaulted by NY State employee

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A woman is claiming that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo did nothing to help her after she was sexually assaulted by a state employee.

Lisa Marie Cater says former Empire State Development Corporation Regional President William “Sam” Hoyt helped her get a job at the Department of Motor Vehicles in Buffalo. She says he then used that as an excuse to harass and assault her starting in 2015.

Cater says he would call, text and email her inappropriately and even sent her a nude image and groped her.

The governor’s office denies those allegations. It released the following statements:

​”When Ms. Cater reported a complaint regarding Mr. ‎Hoyt, per protocol it was immediately referred to the State Employee Relations Office (GOER) for an investigation. At the same time Mr. Hoyt was instructed to have no further interaction with the complainant and to cooperate fully with the investigation. Mr. Hoyt did not supervise or work in the same agency as Ms. Cater. ​ Based on interviews and evidence reviewed, GOER identified information that warranted further review by the Inspector General’s Office and referred the matter accordingly. The IG conducted its own investigation, during which the complainant did not comply with repeated attempts to interview her or provide any documentation, and the matter was referred to JCOPE for investigation. With the investigation still pending, Mr. Hoyt separated from state service. The facts alleged in this complaint regarding Mr. Hoyt were not provided to state investigators and in many cases contradict the public allegations made in the last several weeks. The state launched 3 separate investigations into this matter, and any assertion to the contrary is patently and demonstrably false, and as such, we expect this matter to be summarily dismissed. All state employees deserve to be treated with respect. We address every allegation of sexual harassment seriously and will continue to take all steps to detect and root out this unacceptable behavior.‎”