MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a woman on grand larceny charges.

Dena Holmes, 52, is accused of stealing nearly $600,000 from a family member between 2013 and 2016.

She was charged with second-degree grand larceny and third-degree criminal tax fraud, both felonies.

Holmes was arraigned and was released after posting $10,000 bond.

She is due back in court next month.