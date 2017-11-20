Turkeys stay at Washington, D.C. hotel ahead of presidential pardon

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — Not only will two turkeys be pardoned by the President in a time-honored Thanksgiving tradition, but they also spent the night in a luxury hotel.

The two turkeys from Minnesota spent the night at the Willard InterContinental Hotel in Washington, D.C. Each settled down on its own bed, as seen in Snapchat photos from the White House. Rooms at that hotel can cost between about $200 to more than $5,000 a night.

Previous presidents have also sent their birds to stay at hotels.

The birds will head to the White House Tuesday, where President Donald Trump will pardon them in a ceremony in the Rose Garden, and give them new names. Currently, they’ve been dubbed Virgil and Homer.

This is the 70th anniversary of the National Thanksgiving Turkey presentation, according to the White House. Once it’s finished, the turkeys will join others from years past at Virginia Tech’s “Gobblers Rest” exhibit. Students and teachers there care for the birds.

The president and first lady will also donate two less-fortunate turkeys to Martha’s Table in Washington, D.C.