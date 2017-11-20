Seniors in Albany housing complex to be without hot water for the night

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A senior housing complex in Albany went without hot water Monday night.

It’s a recurring problem at Royce on the Park Apartments in Albany. National Grid was at the complex less than two weeks ago to restore the heat.

Now, many living there are worried it’s going to be a long winter.

“Without heat and hot water it’s terrible,” Diane Williams said.

Williams is gearing up for another cold night.

“It’s a shame because the people in this building are elderly, and a lot of them are real sick,” she said. “They need the heat. They need the hot water, you know? And to be without it, it hurts.”

It’s the second time in 10 days it has happened at the senior housing complex. Neighbors were bundled up outside as they waited for hours for National Grid to fix the issue on November 10.

National Grid was back at work on Monday. They said they were able to get the boiler working again, but that there may be a bigger issue with the pipes.

It was a scary thought for Williams and her neighbors.

“What happens in the middle of a bad storm when it is really cold and we have no heat and hot water again?” she said. “These elderly people aren’t going to be able to survive that.”

National Grid got the heat back on Monday, but crews will return on Tuesday to restore hot water. As of Monday night, they did not know the cause.