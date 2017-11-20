Restaurant named after Niko Dinovo opens

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new restaurant is opening named after Niko Dinovo, the teenager who was badly burned when the car he was riding in crashed into the Blessings Tavern.

Niko’s is a deli and pizzeria in Loudonville and is owned by his aunt and uncle. They say Niko is the driving force behind their dreams to open a restaurant.

It’s been more than a year since that tragic crash. Niko was riding in a car driven by his friend when the car veered off the road, slammed into the tavern, and caught fire.

Niko was given just a one percent chance of survival but has made amazing progress.